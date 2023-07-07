scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor , Saif Ali Khan enjoy ‘Negroni Nights’ during their vacay in Italy

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have shared some beautiful updates from their summer getaway in Italy, along with their two sons Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena, who is an avid social media user, is continuously sharing glimpses of her mesmerising vacation with her family and friends, on Instagram.

On Friday, Bebo’s friend Alexandra Galligan shared a sun-kissed selfie, wherein we can see Kareena wearing a sky blue striped shirt, with her hair open, and oversized sunglasses. The beautiful sea is seen as the backdrop of the picture.

In another picture, Kareena is seen donning a yellow floral co-ord set, while Saif is looking dapper in a navy blue shirt, denims and a blazer. The lovebirds can be seen relishing their food and drinks with their friends.

The photo is captioned as, ‘Negroni Nights’, with an exquisite lake view as the backdrop.

One photo also shows Kareena wearing a white shirt, neon coloured bikini, with a cute glimpse of Jeh. The click also shows Saif in the background, while they are enjoying a boat ride in the Sardinian sun, with the caption: “Floating away from Nikki beach”.

On Thursday night, Kareena posted a photo of herself in which she can be seen wearing a yellow co-ord set, with her back towards the camera, and is admiring the beauty around her. The picture is captioned as, “State of Mind..”, with a rainbow emoji.

On Monday, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress had shared alluring photos with Saif, where the Pataudi family is seen enjoying their lunch. Kareena has donned a blue shirt and red bikini, while Saif wore a blue shirt and a cap. In the same series of photos, Taimur is seen screaming, while he dons a plain yellow tee. The last picture gave a beautiful glimpse of the picturesque location.

The actress captioned the photos as, “Summer Lunches”. The post was liked by Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey, among others.

Kareena and Saif had tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the film front, she will be seen in ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, ‘The Crew’.

Saif was last seen in ‘Adipurush’, and has ‘Devara’ in his kitty.

