Kartik Aaryan thinks of becoming a food blogger

Kartik Aaryan has tantalised the taste buds, as he indulged in a delectable array of South Indian delicacies on a cheat day escapade in Bengaluru

By Editorial Desk
Kartik Aaryan | Rameshwaram Cafe _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan recently treated himself to a delightful array of South Indian delicacies during a cheat day escapade in Bengaluru, Karnataka, tantalizing the taste buds of his fans. The actor, who was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ shared glimpses of his culinary adventure, even expressing his desire to venture into food blogging.

Kartik shared a series of pictures and videos indulging in South Indian dishes such as masala dosa, filter coffee, and more. In one video, he is seen conversing in Kannada with the shopkeeper while ordering filter coffee at the famous Rameshwaram Cafe and Nagarjuna in Bengaluru.

Sporting a plain white T-shirt and light blue denim pants, Kartik appears excitedly posing with the food, capturing the moments.

The caption reads, “After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun #rameshwaramcafe #Nagarjunafood #CheatDay.”

Previously, Kartik shared a post on social media celebrating his wrap-up from the shooting of ‘Chandu Champion,’ where he mentioned indulging in sugar after a year.

For ‘Chandu Champion,’ Kartik underwent a physical transformation to portray the real-life story of a sportsman.

Known for his love for street food, Kartik has been spotted enjoying various cuisines, including Chinese meals and Ramen on the roadside.

On the work front, Kartik’s upcoming project is Kabir Khan’s sports drama ‘Chandu Champion,’ co-starring Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis.

