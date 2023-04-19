scorecardresearch
Malaika Arora shares cozy photos with their boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who are currently holidaying in Europe, are painting the town red with their loved-up social media posts.

By Pooja Tiwari
Love birds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who are currently holidaying in Europe, are painting the town red with their loved-up social media posts.

Malaika has shared a picture featuring herself and boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple are having a blast in Salzburg, Austria. Oh, and, her latest post screams love. In the series of pictures, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Don’t miss the scenic view in the background.

They can be seen posing together for a selfie, dressed up in winter wear. Malaika captioned the post, “All warm n cozy. that’s how I feel around you …… @arjunkapoor.” Sussanne Khan reacted to the post and wrote “Love u both tog!” Fans also showered love on the couple with their lovable comments. A fan wrote, “This is the perfect example of rab ne bana di Jodi.”Another user commented, “Beautiful couple.”

