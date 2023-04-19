Malaika Arora shares cozy photos with their boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Love birds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who are currently holidaying in Europe, are painting the town red with their loved-up social media posts.

Malaika has shared a picture featuring herself and boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple are having a blast in Salzburg, Austria. Oh, and, her latest post screams love. In the series of pictures, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Don’t miss the scenic view in the background.

They can be seen posing together for a selfie, dressed up in winter wear. Malaika captioned the post, “All warm n cozy. that’s how I feel around you …… @arjunkapoor.” Sussanne Khan reacted to the post and wrote “Love u both tog!” Fans also showered love on the couple with their lovable comments. A fan wrote, “This is the perfect example of rab ne bana di Jodi.”Another user commented, “Beautiful couple.”