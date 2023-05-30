Malaika Arora trolled for sharing an almost nude picture of Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has set the internet on fire after she shared a picture of her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor on social media. On Sunday, Malaika surprised fans by sharing a semi-naked picture of Arjun.

The black-and-white image shows Arjun stretching out his arms on a couch. “My very own lazy boy,” Malaika captioned the post, adding the hashtag “iykyk.” In no time it went viral and has become the talk of the town.

In the black-and-white photo, Arjun is seen posing with no clothes on while hiding his private part with a cushion. The actor flaunted his chiseled physique. The same photo was reshared by Arjun on his Instagram stories with a heart emoji. Reacting to the photo, a user wrote, “Hahaha what,” a social media user commented. “He is a thirst trap,” a fan commented.