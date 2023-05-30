scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora trolled for sharing an almost nude picture of Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has set the internet on fire after she shared a picture of her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor on social media

By Shweta Ghadashi
Malaika Arora trolled for sharing an almost nude picture of Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora trolled for sharing an almost nude picture of Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has set the internet on fire after she shared a picture of her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor on social media. On Sunday, Malaika surprised fans by sharing a semi-naked picture of Arjun.

The black-and-white image shows Arjun stretching out his arms on a couch. “My very own lazy boy,” Malaika captioned the post, adding the hashtag “iykyk.” In no time it went viral and has become the talk of the town.

In the black-and-white photo, Arjun is seen posing with no clothes on while hiding his private part with a cushion. The actor flaunted his chiseled physique. The same photo was reshared by Arjun on his Instagram stories with a heart emoji. Reacting to the photo, a user wrote, “Hahaha what,” a social media user commented. “He is a thirst trap,” a fan commented.

Arjun Kapoor
Arjun kapoor
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Tea, chia seeds, apples & dark chocolate may keep age-related memory loss at bay
Next article
Onir unveils first look of his upcoming queer film 'Pine Cone'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Nikhil Chandwani now world's most-read longform writer on Instagram

Sports

Bibiano Fernandes announces 23-member squad for AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand

News

Padma Lakshmi hopes to break sports illustrated swimsuit issue record

Technology

BGMI mobile game now available for play for all Indian users

Health & Lifestyle

Japan aims to halve heatstroke deaths by 2030

News

Zeishan Quadri on 'Bloody Daddy': Sometimes some roles satisfy you as an actor

News

Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental samples in Pak

Technology

CoinSwitch facilitates nearly $25 mn in funding to 12 Web3 startups

News

Pedro Pascal reveals he got eye infection from a fan encounter

Health & Lifestyle

UK to crackdown on vape marketing targeting kids, teens

News

Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi

News

Dimple Kapadia: You can't do a decent performance if you're not given the meat

Health & Lifestyle

Myntra's EORS-18 goes live on June 1, offering 20 lakh styles across over 6,000 brands

News

'Inheritance can grant privileges, but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj

News

Vignesh Shivan gets clicked with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja while cheering for Chennai Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

60% of Indians think toilet is worst area when it comes to harbouring viruses

Sports

Men's Jr Asia Cup 2023: India ready for Korea challenge in semis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US