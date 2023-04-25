Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt glows as she is spotted at airport in casual look

Alia Bhatt on Monday was seen arriving at the Mumbai international airport. She sported a sans-makeup look and looked relaxed for her journey. While it’s not known where she was heading, fans are currently wondering if she was on her way to New York City for her first Met Gala appearance.

Alia opted for baggy Gucci pants, paired with a white top and a beige shrug. Upon reaching the airport terminal, she was greeted by photographers. She also obliged photo requests from some fans before heading towards the airport gate.

Alia will be making her grand debut at Met Gala 2023 ahead of her Hollywood film debut with the action thriller Heart of Stone. The fest is one of the world’s biggest fashion events cum fundraisers.