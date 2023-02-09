Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning in red, walk out airport holding hands

The lovely couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani decided to be ‘booked permanently’ for each other and gave a happy ending in real life. After making their first public appearance at Jaisalmer airport, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrived in Delhi last night.

Sidharth Malhotra finally arrived home with his wife and everyone’s favorite Kiara Advani. The newly-wed couple looked as if they were made for each other as they twinned in red outfits outside New Delhi airport.

The Shershaah couple could be seen holding each other’s hands and happily posed for the shutterbugs and distributed sweets to media persons stationed outside the airport.