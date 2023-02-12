scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor, Saif, Soha and kids pose with Sharmila Tagore

Soha Ali Khan shared a family picture featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and children Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya.

By News Bureau

Actress Soha Ali Khan, who will next be seen in ‘Chhorii 2’, shared a family picture featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and children Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya. However, missing in the picture is Saif’s sister Saba and daughter Sara Ali Khan.

In the image, the family is seen posing sitting at the dining table. Kareena is seen in a black top and white pants, Saif looks dapper wearing a white kurta, Soha is in a red top and Ibrahim is wearing a red T-shirt.

Jehangir is in Kareena’s arms and Taimur is held close by Sharmila.

Soha captioned it: “The pride (minus a couple of cubs).” Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan wrote: “Loverlyyyy. See u soon!”

On the work front, Sharmila is all set to make her digital debut with ‘Gulmohar’ with Manoj Bajpayee. Saif has ‘Adipurush’. Kareena will be seen in ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ adaptation and ‘The Crew’.

Previous article
Rumours of Urvashi Rautela joining 'Kantara 2' cast are 'baseless, untrue'
Next article
Hackers create ChatGPT-driven Telegram bots that can write malware
