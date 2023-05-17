scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra looks smoking hot in red dress poses with Lisa, Zendaya and Anna Hathaway at a Bulgari event

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a sexy red dress at a Bulgari event on Tuesday night.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a sexy red dress at a Bulgari event on Tuesday night. The actress, who is among the brand ambassadors of the international brand, made her way to Venice for the Mediterranean High Jewelry Collection lauch that was also attended by South Korean pop sensation Lisa, of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, and Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Zendaya. In photos going viral, Priyanka turned heads with her gorgeous cutout dress.

She was seen matching an off-shoulder crop top with a perfectly fitted gown-style skirt at the event. She sported a matching, bold red lipstick to take the look to a new level. She left her hair open and completed her look with a statement necklace.

She joined Anne and Zendaya, who dropped jaws with their looks. The Devil Wears Prada star was seen wearing a gold and silver Versace dress featuring a hood. The outfit made her look nothing less than a princess. Anne, much like Priyanka, also opted to leave her hair open and sported a statement red necklace that blended perfectly with the dress.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
