Rakhi Sawant says ‘I am looking better than you’ to Sara Ali Khan in red dress as there are twinning in red outfits at IIFA 2023

Sara Ali Khan bumped into Rakhi Sawant during IIFA Awards 2023. She shared a video of their banter from the washroom as both attended the event in Abu Dhabi in red outfits. Rakhi tells her that she looks better than her at the event and left fans in splits.

The video begins with Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant screaming as they bump into each other in the washroom. Sara asks her, “Tum ne bhi red pehna hai?” and Rakhi replies, ”Ha, but I am looking better than you. red chilli,” Sara adds, “I am a red cherry.”

Rakhi refuses to back down and continues, “Haan, mai puri cake lagri hu aur tum mere upar cherry. Aise bhi mai tumse bohot zayada better lag rahi hu.” To this, Sara makes a sad face and says, “Baby tujhe paap lagega,” referring to her new song from the upcoming film Zara Hatka Zara Bachke, with Vicky Kaushal.