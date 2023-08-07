scorecardresearch
Sonu Sood turns 'babysitter' as he gives piggyback ride to baby in Kaza

Sonu Sood shared a video of himself giving a baby in Himachal Pradesh a piggyback ride. 

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood shared a video of himself giving a baby in Himachal Pradesh a piggyback ride. 

Sonu took to Instagram, where he shared the video. In the clip he is seen asking the name of the baby to the mother. He then puts the baby on his back with the help of a cloth he ties him around.

Sonu then walks around, and is seen telling the baby that he is taking him to Bombay. He tells the baby “Bombay actor banne jaa rahe hai.” He is then heard telling others: “Naya Roadie aa gaya hai.”

For the caption, Sonu wrote: “Any job of a babysitter. I am the best attractive packages available.”

Sonu shared the video from Kaza in Himachal Pradesh, where he is currently shooting for the youth-based reality show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand’.

On the Bollywood front, Sonu will next be seen in ‘Fateh’, which is inspired by real-life incidents and will feature high-octane action sequences. The action-thriller is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director in films such as ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Shamshera’.

In 1999, Sood was introduced to Tamil language films with Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He then appeared as an antagonist in the Telugu film Hands Up! in 2000. In 2001, he appeared in Majunu. He then began starring in Hindi films, with Shaheed-E-Azam, as Bhagat Singh in 2002.

Sonu has worked in Yuva (2004), Athadu (2005), Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Ashok (2006), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Kandireega (2011), Dookudu (2011), Shootout at Wadala (2013), R… Rajkumar (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Devi (2016), Kung Fu Yoga (2017), Simmba (2018), and Kurukshetra (2019).

In July 2016, he established the production house Shakti Sagar Productions, which is named after his father, Shakti Sagar Sood. In September 2020, Sood was chosen for the ‘SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award’ by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his humanitarian works during the COVID-19 pandemic.

