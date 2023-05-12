Sushmita sen twinning in black and locks eyes with ex-boyfriend rohman shawl

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen posted a picture with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on social media and added a flirtatious comment on it. The picture was taken from their recent appearance at an award night in Mumbai.

Sushmita and Rohman dated for several years before they parted ways in 2021. However, the two of them continue to make public appearances together. In the recently held award night, both Sushmita and Rohman looked dapper as they dressed in black.

In the picture uploaded by Sushmita, she and Rohman seem to be in a conversation as they gaze into into each other’s eyes. Sushmita tagged Rohman and wrote on the picture, “Nice picture @Rohmanshawl,” and added a kissing emoticon on the photograph.