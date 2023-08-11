Movie Review | Gadar 2 | Action packed nostalgia

Gadar 2 is a period-action-drama directed by Anil Sharma. A sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. With Gadar 2, the Katha (story) continues and picks up from where it left. Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), Sakeena, Tara Singh’s wife (Ameesha Patel) and Charan Jeet Singh aka Jeete, Tara and Sakeena’s son (Utkarsh Sharma), the three key characters and actors reprise their roles from the first part.

What also continues is the nostalgic song and dance sequences from the first part recreated and revisited to retain the texture and feel of the film. To be fair to the new generation, if you have seen this Gadar 2, then you have very well missed almost nothing if you hadn’t seen Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. As for all those from the Gadar generation, enjoy the nostalgia and reminisce shots and sequences from the 2001 blockbuster.

The Gadar katha (story) continues

During the backdrop of ‘Crush India’ campaign in November 1971, when thousands of people led by conservative Pakistani politicians marched in Lahore and across Pakistan, calling for Pakistan to ‘crush India’, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) travels back to Pakistan on a personal mission, to save his son Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh (Utkarsh Sharma) who is imprisoned and tortured by the Pakistan soldiers under Major General Hamid Iqbal (Manish Wadhwa).

But how did Jeete land up in Pakistan, is how the story begins. Well, now since Tara Singh has set foot on the Pakistani soil the next actions are obvious and evident. How does Tara Singh unite with his son Jeete and all the action before and after they meet is what Gadar 2 is all about.

The action & drama

Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 top lined by ‘the’ Sunny Deol is everything to do with action. However, this time the action director / choreographers may have found it simpler as the template was already set, it is re-done in the fresh setup with the hand-pump being shown but replaced by cartwheel (canon wheel actually) to bash up the Pak fauj. Cart and a huge hammer also adds to Tara’s weapons. ‘Hindustan amar tha, hai aur rahega’ is echoed with his onscreen son Jeete too. The war between the Indian and Pakistani soldiers shown in the dark (night) is well executed.

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2 _ pic courtesy yt

The loving Pakistanis

With Gadar 2, the writer seems to be giving hints to the Pak janta about aman and shanti, with quite a few people from that side being friendly with the Singhs including a girl to fall in love and her family to later wedding off their daughter to a Hindustani. Jeete also finds a masi in his nanihal who simply requests Jeete to reciprocate by helping a fellow Pakistani in need when in India. If that’s not all, there is also an army personnel who helps the Singhs to escape Pakistan when the Pak Major General is hell bent on capturing Tara and his son Jeete.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol in Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 poster

Sunny Deol is back in his (Indian Thor!) action avatar. The new generation might find him loud but it suits his character and persona. He is very much believable in the character that he carries even after two decades from the first part.

Utkarsh Sharma

In his second outing as a grown up actor, Utkarsh seems to have gained more confidence and picked up some action nuances too which could be influenced from his company with Sunny paaji. In Gadar 2, Utkarsh looks better with the beard look at least for the Jeete character. He gets to show some acting on the other fronts like romance, mimic, comedy in bits and pieces, which might serve as his showreel.

Utkarsh Sharma – Gadar 2 _ pic courtesy instagram

Ameesha Patel

She carries her Sakeena look effortlessly even after two decades in a major release almost after a decade (Race 2 and Shortcut Romeo in 2013)

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in Gadar 2 Motion Poster _ pic courtesy twitter

Amongst the other key characters, it is Manish Wadhwa as Pakistani army Major General Hamid Iqbal spews venom when he speaks against India. He does it so well that the audience would love to hate him for his onscreen character. On the other side Gaurav Chopra who plays Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Rawat of the Indian Army looks smart but gets limited scope to display his acting skills. Last but not the least is Simrat Kaur who has done a few Telugu films, plays Muskaan, Charanjeet’s love interest from Pakistan.

Music

The music of the film is composed by Mithoon while lyrics are written by Sayeed Quadri with ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’, ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ are the ones that still energises one, the rest seem fine while watching the film, but don’t remain with you.

Overall

Can we say that Gadar and Gadar 2 are true films to spread the Indo-Pak pyaar mohabbat what with Tara Singh marrying Sakeena (whose parents move to Pakistan) and their son romances Muskaan also from Pakistan (married off) and brought to India. Gadar 2 is history repeats itself even in cinema, can it repeat its feat two decades back of becoming a blockbuster…

Movie: Gadar 2

Director: Anil Sharma

Cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Simrat Kaur

Duration: 2 hours 50 mins