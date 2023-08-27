Movie Review | Panch Kriti – Five Elements | An anthology of anecdotal stories

Lately we have observed quite a few filmmakers taking the anthology route to narrate multiple stories in one go. However, the current trend of anthologies is more tilted towards sex, crime and bloodshed. An anthology film aka an omnibus film, package film, or portmanteau film, is a single film consisting of several shorter films, each complete in itself and distinguished from the other, though frequently tied together with a single theme, premise, or author. It is not new. In the good old days of Doordarshan, we were used to seeing short stories or 1-2 episode stories in programs like ‘Ek Kahani’, etc. Though comparing with them will be a crime for the current lot.

‘Panch Kriti’ are five distinct stories geographically intertwined and may seem to be inclined towards the older pattern and remains clean (for family audience) while trying to bring to fore some pertinent debates albeit in a very ‘stage drama’ style. The obvious reasons could be the budget constraints, that plays a spoilt sport.

The stories are titled Khopdee, Amma, Suataa, Chapetaa, Parchhai. Based on the backdrop of the city of Chanderi in Bundelkhand, this film authentically portrays rural India in each of its five stories. ‘Panch Kriti’ is a cinematic portrayal that highlights several issues concerning women, shedding light on their real struggles and challenges also incorporating crucial societal campaigns such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, etc. These intriguing, unique, and mysterious narratives offer an experience that carries a message and stimulates thoughtful reflection.

Of the five tales, the one scene that stays back in the mind and haunts is from the story ‘Chapetaa’. This story though has an oft-discussed topic of ‘female foeticide’, the abortion of a female foetus outside of legal methods, it is brought about in the most unique style. There is this scene where a small girl is playing with ‘boys in female attire’ in the ruins on the outskirts of the village.

When the family of one of the boys confronts her about her whereabouts, she claims that she has come from the ‘future’. She is worried that in future there are no (hardly any) girls to play with. On further coaxing, she says to the boy’s mother that her mother had been in her (boy’s mother) womb multiple times but was not allowed to take birth. This subtley conveys the message and makes the family realise of their folly.

Sanjoy Bhargav’s directorial Panch Kriti – Five Elements could work well in non-metros. In the times of OTT, the same content should work well with each story made in a more interesting manner and narrated in around 40-45 mins spread across 5 episodes. Crafting distinct stories and weaving them together on screen is no easy feat. However, Sanjoy Bhargav has succeeded in at the least talking about complex topics.

Panch Kriti – Five Elements earns some extra brownie points as it captivates with its storytelling while it sheds light on important societal issues, while it remains clean. The film’s multi-layered approach, where each story resonates independently while contributing to the larger narrative, is a remarkable cinematic achievement.

Movie: Panch Kriti – Five Elements

Director: Sanjoy Bhargav

Cast: Brijendra Kala, Mani Soni, Purva Parag, Ravi Chauhan, Sagar Vahi, Sarika Bahroliya, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Umesh Bajpai, Vijayshree Nagaraj

Duration: 2 hours 3 minutes