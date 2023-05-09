5 reasons to watch ‘Rosh’ – will keep you on the edge of your seat

Are you in the mood for a gripping thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat? Look no further than ‘Rosh’, the latest release from Mates Entertainment and Shivan Music. Here are five reasons why you should definitely check out this film:

A captivating story plot

At its core, “Rosh” tells the tale of a clash between two individuals where it becomes difficult to differentiate between the hero and the villain, good and evil. After a tragic accident involving three friends, the line between right and wrong becomes blurred for the protagonist and the antagonist. The plot is filled with suspense, mystery, and unexpected twists that will keep you engaged from start to finish.

An impressive cast

“Rosh” features a talented cast of actors who bring their characters to life in a captivating way. Nikita Soni, Alina Rai, Mimoh Chakraborty, Yesh Raj (Yr), Virajesh Hirjee, and Govind Panday all deliver powerful performances that will leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Great Music

After a long time, “Rosh” is a musical thriller that has two great songs sung by the talented Pranav Singhal. The music complements the film’s tone and adds an extra layer of excitement to the viewing experience.

Skillful writing & direction

Jayveer Panghaal has done an excellent job of directing “Rosh”. The story is told in a crispy and engaging way that will keep you hooked throughout. Panghaal has a knack for building suspense and keeping the audience guessing until the very end.

Dark yet entertaining

In recent years, audiences have shown a growing interest in darker, more complex stories. “Rosh” delivers on this trend by offering a tale that is both dark and entertaining. The film tackles complex themes and moral ambiguity in a way that will leave you thinking long after the credits roll.

In conclusion, “Rosh” is a must-watch for fans of suspenseful thrillers. With its engaging plot, talented cast, great music, Skillful direction, and dark yet entertaining themes, this film is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

“Rosh” is produced by Mates Entertainment and Shivan Music, with a script by Jayveer Panghaal and production by Amrit Lal Soni and Jayveer Panghaal. The film will be available in cinemas from 12th May.