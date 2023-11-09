A.R Rahman, Neliima Azeem, Vidya Balan, Aditya attend screening of Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Pippa’

Ahead of the release of Ishaan Khatter-starrer war film ‘Pippa’, the makers have hosted a grand screening of the movie for the film fraternity, and it was attended by the star cast, including A.R Rahman, Zaved Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Jackie Shroff and many more. The screening which was held in Juhu, here, saw the man of the hour Ishaan in a three piece grey suit. With black formal shoes, and a moustache and beard, Ishaan looked simply dapper.

The actor was accompanied by his parents mother Neliima Azeem and father Rajesh Khattar.

Neliima was seen in an emerald green suit, while Rajesh wore a white kurta and blue denims.

Ishaan’s sister in law Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, was also present on the occasion. She wore a pink satin co-ord set, with her hair open and matching heels.

‘Pippa’ also stars Mrunal Thakur.

The actress looked beautiful in the screening as she wore a brown bodycon gown with off-shoulders neckline and long sleeves.

Soni Razdan, who is also a part of the movie, looked radiant in a multi-coloured kaftan dress. She was accompanied by husband and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Shaheen.

Zaved Akhtar was seen in a yellow kurta, while Jackie wore a green shirt, and was holding a plant in his hand.

Aditya looked dapper in a casual grey t-shirt, and ripped denims, while Kunal Kemmu exuded boho vibes in a black sleeveless t-shirt, blue denims and a bandana.

Vidya Balan wore a black saree, while Rasika Dugal was seen in a white formal shirt and flared denims.

The others who attended the screening were Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Nimrat Kaur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shreya Dhanwanthary, etc.

‘Pippa’ is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history, the ‘Battle of Garibpur’, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence.

The film features Ishaan as the real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

The movie is based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’ by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

The film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, it will release on Prime Video on November 10.