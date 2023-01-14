scorecardresearch
Aamir Bengali talks about his short film ‘Shaadi Shuda’ presented by Pradeep Sarkar

By agency
Aamir Bengali

Hailing from the world of BTL advertising, Aamir Bengali ventured into feature film writing in 2017, with his first cerebral thriller drama. The film is currently being produced by Hasnain Hussaini of Bombay Stencil, whose maiden co-production was Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ followed by ‘Khuda Haafiz – Chapter 2’.

During his initial years of writing the film, Aamir met the veteran Pradeep Sarkar. Being a fan of the national award filmmaker’s works, Aamir was keen on associating with Mr. Sarkar and the former’s first ever short film, ‘Shaadi Shuda’, seemed like the perfect stage. The short film, produced by Wild Buffaloes Entertainment and Directed by Divyansh Pandit, is a romantic story and Aamir’s first collaboration with Divyansh on a short film.

Aamir Bengali is also the lead screenwriter on ‘Palatwar’, a feature film which will be directed by Divyansh Pandit, is being produced by Deepak Mukut (Mulk) and music by Ajay Atul.

Talking to Aamir on his venture of his first short film, he said, “it was quite a reinventing journey for me because coming from writing feature films, telling a story in a short format was not an easy feat. Honestly, having a director who is very confident and clear made a big difference because tough decisions that a writer cannot take, are taken with clarity by the director.” The short film has been co-written by Aamir and Divyansh.

We also asked him about his association with Pradeep Sarkar and he gladly expressed, “Dada is a sweetheart. Plain and simple. One of the purest people one will meet. In 2018, we screened ‘Hickey’ for him, a short film directed by Divyansh and we requested him to present it. He loved Divyansh’s work and happily agreed. Today that short film has organically touched almost 5million views on the Wild Buffaloes Entertainment Youtube channel. For Shaadi Shuda, I personally requested him to present it for me and he agreed after hearing the narration. Over the last 6 years, my relationship with Dada has stood on two strong pillars, love and truth. It’s indeed a pride to have his name as the presenter in our short film.”

Aamir is currently also authoring a book, which is a biography on the life of a former IRS officer, Deepak Pandit, who is a Retd. Assistant commissioner of Mumbai customs and GST. The book is being co-authored with Aamir by Sheetal Bhan.

