After calling Aamir Khan ‘bechara’, Kangana Ranaut poses with him at Ira Khan’s wedding reception

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture posing with the star and his family.

Actress Kangana Ranaut was seen posing with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception after calling the Bollywood star “bechara”. Kangana on Saturday took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture posing with the star and his family.

She was seen posing with Ira and Aamir’s first wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir was also seen posing for the paparazzi in the same frame.

It was last year, when Kangana tagged Aamir “bechara” (poor thing) after he praised her at the book launch of writer Shobhaa De.

Aamir was asked who would play her well if a biopic was ever made on her. Aamir took the names of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Shobhaa, however, reminded him of Kangana.

Kangana then took to Twitter, where she wrote: “Bechara Aamir Khan … ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one …Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you.”

