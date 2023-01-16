scorecardresearch
After Bitta Karate in 'The Kashmir Files', Chinmay Mandlekar returns to play Godse

By News Bureau

Chinmay Mandlekar, who drew moviegoers’ attention with his chilling portrayal of terrorist Bitta Karate in ‘The Kashmir Files’, is all set to be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’, essaying the role of Nathuram Godse.

The actor shared his experience of working with Rajkumar Santoshi and how the ace filmmaker helped him understand the character better.

“Working with a legend like Rajkumar Santoshi was a dream come true. He has directed such big names in the industry, so it was a surreal experience to be under his guidance. I am a Maharashtrian but he told me not to catch that accent while playing Godse… all these little things helped me portray my character at its finest,” he said.

Chinmay added that he feels fortunate that Santoshi trusted his capabilities as a actor.

“It just feels great to know that when one day people will write about him and his work, I will get to be a part of it and no feeling can be better than this, trust me,” he concluded.

The story of the film revolves around Mahatma Gandhi surviving Nathuram Godse’s attack and his decision to confront Godse in prison.

The film also stars Pawan Chopra, Deepak Antani, Sharad Singh, Anuj Saini, and Tanisha Santoshi in pivotal roles.

The music of the film, produced by Manila Santoshi, has been composed by A.R. Rahman.

The film will release in theatres on January 23.

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat New Zealand 4-0; virtually seal berth in quarters
All India Snooker Open: Laxman Rawat edges past Aditya Mehta to win title
