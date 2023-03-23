Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about Karan Johar’s support towards Alia Bhatt in this viral video

An old clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about Karan Johar’s support towards Alia Bhatt has gone viral again on social media.

The video is from the time when Aishwarya was promoting her 2018 film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Aiswarya said that Alia Bhatt gets only “good opportunities and work” in her lap because of the support she gets from filmmaker Karan Johar. She also was all praise for Alia’s work and added that the actress has shown her skills in various movies.

The video, which is trending big time on Twitter again, shows Aishwarya as saying: “I have said this to her (Alia Bhatt) also, ‘It’s fantastic for you’. The kind of support Karan (Johar) has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. It’s great where you as an actor know there are only good opportunities ahead.”

“But what’s nice is she (Alia Bhatt) is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly,” added Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.