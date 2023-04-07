scorecardresearch
‘Ajay Devgn gives least instructions & gets best out of actors,’ says Chetan Sharma

Actor Chetan Sharma, who is known for his work in Sacred Games 2, Pagglait, Delhi Crime, Ankhon Dekhi, Band Baaja Baraat and Trial By Fire, is currently seen playing in Ajay Devgn’s recently released film Bholaa

Talking about Ajay’s approach with his actors, Chetan said: “Ajay sir is someone all of us have admired and grown up watching his films and I was obviously in awe of his presence. But his passion for making films and clarity of vision are truly inspiring. He would talk to his actors about scenes and design shots accordingly. He uses minimum instructions to bring best out of his actors.”

Sharing about the challenges of performing action scenes for the character he said: “I had never done scenes requiring so much action and was never cabled for any scenes before. Our action director Ramazan Bulut showed me how a cable pulls you and what should be your manoeuvre to look convincing while staying safe. Also the action sequences required a certain amount of fitness and choreography needed to be practised. We also needed some practice for dialect and characterisation of this role.”

He further mentioned: “My equation with the friends and how innocent or cunning they could be – we had multiple readings for that with our dialect coach and a very fine actor Shridhar Dubey until we perfected our dialects. This shoot reinforced my zeal to know more and do more. I saw closely that understanding of camera, shot design and division can be of immense help as an actor. Same goes with understanding the construct of a scene. And that there is so much more work to be done on craft.”

