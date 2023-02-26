Akashdeep Sabir comments on the trend of ‘celebrity weddings’!

Having someone who loves and understands you makes your life a better experience. When it comes to choosing your life partner, one must follow the heart. The recent Kiara Advani-Siddharth Malhotra wedding, and even Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic renewing vows, made headlines. Celebrity weddings always gain a lot of attention. Actor Akashdeep Sabir, who was recently seen in the web series ‘The Night Manager’ co-starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, feels the media plays a huge role behind it.

“I think the media hyped it more than what people want to see. It’s just like any other destination marriage in India where marriages are really overdone. What’s nice is the coming together of two stars and we wish them happy times ahead,” Akashdeep talks about Sid-Kiara matrimony before adding, “The actors themselves want publicity most of the time. Who doesn’t? Invasion of privacy wouldn’t really apply here. Yes when the paps get after Taimur (Ali Khan Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son) and other star kids, I call that an invasion of privacy more than covering the marriage.”

A huge amount of money is spent on these lavish weddings. Any regular person enjoys it to the core and dreams of going through a similar ceremony in their lives. “It’s absolutely up to the ones getting married. Some like it simple and some want the big fat Indian marriage,” adds the actor, who is seen in the film ‘Selfiee’.

In the age of social media, privacy has become a thing of the past. Agreeing, the actor says, “Social media has made it impossible for public faces to keep themselves away from the glare of the media.”

On whether people should spend so much on weddings on the pretext of ‘Shaadi toh ek hi baar hoti hai‘, Akashdeep is quick to add, “Again as I said before, it’s a choice for the couple to make. Overall, today’s kids are more practical and I see these extravaganzas reducing with time.”

Few films also glorify weddings and festivities. “Again it’s the vision of the maker. A marriage is an occasion where everyone dresses, the location is dressed up and all that razzmatazz looks beautiful if captured well. The likes of Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sooraj Barjatya have done some splendid marriage sequences in their films and it looks nice,” he concludes.