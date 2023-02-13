scorecardresearch
Read on to know how Akshay Kumar feels inspired by Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar has lavished praise on the action star Tiger Shroff, Akshay 'Khiladi' Kumar shared how Tiger Shroff inspires him.

By News Bureau

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has lavished praise on his chote miyan, the action star Tiger Shroff. Khiladi Kumar took to his social media on Monday to share how Tiger inspires him. As Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be coming together for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, their camaraderie both on-screen and off-screen is worth a watch.

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay penned a note for Tiger Shroff as he shared a video in which they can be seen playing volleyball on the sets.

Akshay started the note by writing, “Dear Tiger, I’m not someone who writes letters. In fact, I am someone who does not write at all. But today I felt like doing this to make a special point. It was 32 years ago when I started my career with an action film. In these decades, I thought I had done it all. But just 15 days into filming one of our most ambitious projects, #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan, I already feel tested. Both physically and mentally.”

He further mentioned how he has acclimated to pain and suffering which is a part of any action star’s profile, “Pain, injuries, broken bones, these are not new to me. But nothing has ever pushed me out of my comfort zone the way @aliabbaszafar, his team…and you have, in just two weeks.”

He added in jest how physiotherapy has now become an everyday matter for him, “Bhai roz physiotherapy chal rahi hai (I’m undergoing physiotherapy everyday) And I’m not complaining. Because the magic of life is always outside the comfort zone. New doors open when we push. Mountains move when we push. We come into this world with a push… Life happens when we push.”

He continued in the note, “I’m enjoying pushing my limits, especially when it is with someone who was born in the year that I started working. Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger. We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realize that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate.”

The superstar concluded his note as he wrote, “So, thank you @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring me, challenging me and making me feel joyful in my zone. You and the whole team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have all my love and blessings. Cheers, Akshay.”

To this, sharing Akshay’s video, Tiger replied, “Sir, the pleasure is all mine! And likewise, I don’t think the team and I have ever had so much fun and been pushed to the limit on set and more offset on volleyball court, tough keeping up with your unmatchable energy and so looking forward to the rest of the journey with you. And thanks for making night shoots easier @akshaykumar #RealLifeActionHero”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ film, has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ‘Sultan’ fame.

The film has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

