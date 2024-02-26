HomeBollywoodNews

Ali Fazal opens up on how Richa Chadha and he juggled work and nuptials in 2022

Ali Fazal shared insights into the challenges he and his wife Richa Chadha faced during their wedding festivities.

By Editorial Desk
Ali Fazal opens up on how Richa Chadha and he juggled work and nuptials in 2022
Ali Fazal | Richa Chadha _ pic courtesy Instagram

Ali Fazal, known for his roles in various films and series, including the streaming thriller ‘Khufiya’, recently shared insights into the challenges he and his wife Richa Chadha faced during their wedding festivities. Despite being legally married two and a half years prior, they opted for a traditional ceremony in 2022. During this period, both were engrossed in their professional commitments, with Ali shooting for ‘Mirzapur’ and Richa working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’.

Reflecting on this time, Ali mentioned the thrill of managing wedding preparations alongside their respective projects, acknowledging the financial strain they experienced.

Despite the demanding circumstances, the couple persevered. Their production debut, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, recently received accolades at the Sundance Film Festival, winning both the Audience Choice Award for Best Film and the Jury Award for Best Actor.

Additionally, their production house, Pushing Buttons Studios, boasts a promising lineup of projects, including ‘Papita’, an animated film titled ‘Doggie Stylez’, ‘Pinky Promise’, ‘RiAlity’, and ‘Miss Palmoliv All Night Cabaret’.

