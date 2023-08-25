Alia Bhatt pens a heartwarming note after winning National award for Gangubai Kathaiwadi

The 69th National Film Awards were finally announced on Thursday, August 24, at the National Media Center in New Delhi. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won big at the event as they shared the Best Actress Award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Mimi’ respectively. ‘

Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and worked well at the box office. After the win, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note to SLB, and also congratulated her fellow winner Kriti Sanon.

Alia pens a heartwarming note saying, ‘crew.. To my family.. To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.. This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful .. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can..Love and light..

Gangu (also known as alia) P.S – Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster @kritisanon’

Kriti Sanon dropped a comment and wrote, “Let’s celebrate soonnnn (sic).” Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma also congratulated Alia for winning her first National Award.