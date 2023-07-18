scorecardresearch
Alia stuns in ombre-hued chiffon saree, channels KJo's quintessential 'heroine' look

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt channeled her inner perfect Karan Johar ‘heroine’, as she looked gorgeous in an ombre-hued chiffon saree during the launch of the song ‘Ve Kamleya’ from the upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ here on Tuesday.

During her visit to the national capital, Alia was seen wearing a chiffon ombre saree with a blend of pastel shades of pink, lavender, orange and yellow.

She paired it with a purple coloured sleeveless blouse, silver jhumkas with a hint of pink and blue in it, and a silver ring on her finger. She opted for a minimal make-up look — nude glossy lips, highlighted cheeks and open hair.

Alia looked every inch a quintessential Bollywood heroine that filmmaker Karan Johan typically portrays in his romantic sagas, which till date have turned into blockbusters.

On the other hand, Ranveer looked dapper in black suit paired with a formal white shirt and black sunglasses.

Keeping the vibe light, Ranveer even dedicated a song on Alia’s chiffon saree, as he was seen singing ‘Tum Kya Mile’, giving it a twist by rephrasing a line dedicated to the saree she wore.

Even in the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, Alia could be seen wearing a bunch of chiffon sarees. The track looks like an ode to legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, as it brings back the memories of his films such as ‘Chandani’, where the late Sridevi looked magical in a yellow saree, and ‘Silsila’, in which Rekha stunned in white.

Alia in a vlog had revealed her favourite look from the song, which was in a black chiffon saree. In that video, KJo was heard saying, “Three decades of chiffon sarees.”

This is not the first time chiffon sarees have made it to Karan’s films.

In the 2016 film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, actress Anushka Sharma was also seen in a yellow chiffon saree, dancing her heart out in a particular scene. She had also donned a red chiffon saree in the movie, setting complete fashion goals.

And that’s not it!

How can one forget the Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic scene from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, where she wore a peach saree for the basketball match and the memorable red saree she donned that uplifted the feeling of love and romance during a rain sequence in the 1998 film, which also featured Rani Mukerji.

In ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, Alia plays Rani Chatterjee, an intellectual Bengali journalist, while Ranveer will be seen as Rocky Randhawa, a flamboyant Punjabi ‘Munda’.

The film, which promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions’ film is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
