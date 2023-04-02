scorecardresearch
HomeBollywoodNews

All at NMACC: From 'Gallan Goodiyan' to India's influence on global fashion

Social media critics may have carped over Varun Dhawan's antics with Gigi Hadid at NMACC Day 2 after party - the actor claims it was all planned

By News Bureau

Social media critics may have carped over Varun Dhawan’s antics with Gigi Hadid at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Day 2 after party – the actor claims it was all planned – but they just loved Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra reprising their ‘Gallan Goodiyan’ song from Zoya Akhtar’s 2015 romance drama ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.

Priyanka, who’s awaiting the release of the sci-fi action drama series ‘Citadel’ later this month, looked clearly out of touch with Bollywood moves – she was in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ when Ranveer and she were much younger. Nonetheless, she sportingly tried to keep pace with Ranveer Singh, who was his usual sprightly self.

At the end of the performance, Ranveer planted a kiss on his old co-star, who’s now an international celebrity.

The stars and their gigs may have grabbed the media’s attention, but the big event coinciding with the NMACC opening that has got the international fashion world talking is the exhibition showcasing the global influence of Indian art and fine fabrics since the 1600s.

In the words of the show’s curator, ‘Vogue’ magazine’s global editor at large, Hamish Bowles, “The treasury of India’s sartorial and textile traditions have provided inspiration that led to imitation at the court of Louis XVI and the couturiers of Jazz Age Paris, the sportswear designers of midcentury America, and the hippies of the Summer of Love.”

Unsurprisingly, the exhibition drew high praise from people in the know, one of them being Radhika Raje Gaekwad of the House of Baroda.

“The exquisitely represented and mounted exhibition by @hamishbowles on India-inspired world fashion spanning centuries is not to be missed,” wrote Radhika Raje on her Instagram.

Her comments accompanied pictures from the exhibition, including one of her with Hollywood star Penelope Cruz. Raje added: “From Chintz from the Tapi Collection to @ysl and @chanelofficial runways, this one is a feast for craft, textile and fashion lovers.”

Kangana Ranaut finds ‘desi kids who speak Hindi in second-hand Brit accent’ annoying
Reduce screen time for autistic children: Experts
