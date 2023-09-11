scorecardresearch
Amit Sadh on his bike expedition: 'It’s a soul-awakening experience'

Amit Sadh said that he is living every moment to the fullest, and is incredibly grateful for the experience.

By Agency News Desk
Known for his work in ‘Sultan’, ‘Jeet Ki Zid’, ‘Avrodh’, ‘Breathe’ amongst others, actor Amit Sadh, who is currently on a month-long bike journey, said that he is living every moment to the fullest, and is incredibly grateful for the experience.

Offering everyone some serious riding inspiration, during his extensive tour of India, Amit has been exploring the country’s rich culture and diverse landscapes, immersing himself in the lap of nature and venturing to picturesque destinations.

Reflecting on this adventurous yet soul-nourishing journey, Amit shared: “Whenever I hit the road, riding truly becomes a soul-awakening experience for me. I have had the pleasure of meeting people from various corners of our country, relishing delicious local cuisine, immersing myself in their diverse cultures, and marvelling at our nation’s breathtaking natural beauty.”

“I am living every moment to the fullest and feel incredibly grateful for this experience. I eagerly look forward to exploring the remaining destinations and creating cherished memories,” he added.

The actor savoured his time in the Himachal village of Kaza, basking in the shade of the mountain, enjoying the sunlight, relishing delectable local cuisine, connecting with the locals in their homes, participating in harvesting, and experiencing the simple pleasures of life like sleeping on a wheat husk.

Amit even tried the sea buckthorn, a local berry that thrives at high altitudes in the northwest Himalayan region.

After exploring Balasinor, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Theog, Sangla, Kaza, Jispa, Purne, and Padum, Kargil he has now set his sights on Leh. His upcoming itinerary includes Leh, Tsomoriri, Hanle, Sonmarg, and Jammu.

On the work front, Amit has the slice-of-life film ‘Sukhee’, and ‘Duranga Season 2’ on the horizon.

