Amit Sadh's 'Ghuspaith' is a tribute to late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh is all set to enchant the audience with his compelling performance in the short film ‘Ghuspaith’ which was recently screened at the Boston International Film Festival 2023.

He said that the film is dedicated to photojournalists like Danish Siddiqui, who “risked their lives to report realities to us through their heart-wrenching photographs.”

Amit said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. When Mihir approached me for the film, his preparation and exuberance won me over. That’s why I said yes to Ghuspait. As his first directorial venture, he has done an excellent job.”

“I’m confident that he will go far from here, and it’s an honour to have been a part of encouraging such talent. They say pictures speak a thousand words. We’ve dedicated the film to photojournalists like Danish Siddiqui, who risked their lives to report realities to us through their heart-wrenching photographs.”

Danish Siddiqui was a photojournalist for an international news portal. He was from New Delhi. It was in 2021, when he was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban Forces near a border crossing with Pakistan.

On the work front, Amit has projects lined up such as ‘Main’, ‘Pune Highway’, ‘Duranga 2’ and a few more in the pipeline, of which some are said to release this year.

