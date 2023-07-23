Amit Trivedi calls Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre gig 'electrifying'

Music composer Amit Trivedi, who is known for crafting such as ‘Dev.D’, ‘Bombay Velvet’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Queen’ and others, recently performed at Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre. The composer-singer shared that performing for the piece ‘Indradhanush’ was an electrifying experience for him.

Each set of musical pieces was marked by different colours bringing alive the magic of ‘Indradhanush’.

He performed tracks like ‘Naina Da Kasoor’, ‘Ghode Pe Sawaar’, ‘Jaan Nisar’, ‘Manjha’, ‘Shubhaarambh’, ‘Pardesi’ and several others.

Talking about performing for the live audience in Melbourne, he said: “Performing in Melbourne was an exhilarating experience beyond words, The energy of the audience was absolutely electrifying, and their love filled my heart with joy. I couldn’t have asked for a more incredible crowd for my first-ever performance in this beautiful city. The magic of Indradhanush truly came to life on that stage”.

Having worked on jingles, theatre music, background score, composing, and singing (playback and live shows), Trivedi started his Bollywood career with ‘Aamir’.

He gained prominence for his work in the Hindi film ‘Dev.D’.

Trivedi was the composer of the official anthem for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which was backed by lyricist Kausar Munir and sung by Sharvi Yadav and Anand Bhaskar.

He has made TV appearances for various shows aired on MTV. Also, he composed the title track for the television show Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Trivedi also composed music for the 2018 film ‘Manmarziyaan’ and recently for ‘Jubilee’, a period drama based on the parallels between the evolution of Hindi cinema and independent India.