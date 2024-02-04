scorecardresearch
HomeBollywoodNews

Amitabh Bachchan: Do your work; if it deserves merit, it shall get it

Amitabh Bachchan said that he never paid attention to conversations revolving around how his films do.

By Agency News Desk
Amitabh Bachchan Do your work; if it deserves merit, it shall get it
Amitabh Bachchan _ pic courtesy Instagram

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that he never paid attention to conversations revolving around how his films do. He insisted that one does their work and the rest shall take care of itself. Big B took to his blog, where he wrote about 1988 film ‘Shahenshah’, which had a “historic advance booking.”

He wrote: “Shahenshah! .. the film had historic advance booking which has not been repeated in Hindi film history .. all cinemas were sold out by February 1, 1988- two weeks before the film’s release !! .. never before! .. never again !! .. Courtesy: Ef Saikarun and his trend mark #MoDD™ ..”

The cine icon said that he never had this information.

“Goodness this information is heartening to read .. must confess I never knew about it .. and quite honestly had never paid attention to such conversation,” he said.

He then shared some wisdom about how focusing on work matters and the rest follows.

“Do your work and that’s it .. the rest shall take care of itself .. If it deserves merit, it shall get it .. if it does not nothing in the world shall be around it to justify the effect ..Love and more later,” he wrote.

On the work front, Big B will next be seen ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ along with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone.

SourceAmitabh Bachchan
Previous article
Ban is a three-letter word but costs crores
Next article
2nd Test: Gill slams century, Axar makes 45 as India's lead swells to 370
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US