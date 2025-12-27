SUICIDEBOYS – BLOODSWEAT Song Lyrics

Song name – Suicideboys

Band – Bloodsweat

Check out BLOODSWEAT Song Lyrics by SUICIDEBOYS

(You did good, $lick)

(It’s a Smash)

Sorry,lonely boy

Turnt boy, I’m booted (North)

GREY, we the unit (Side)

Chopper in the pickup like a m*therf*ckin’ Houthi

Christ runnin’ through me (North)

Diamonds on the uzi (Side)

Ten million blunts got me faded like I’m Boosie (Like I’m Boosie)

Northside, Northside

They say they want that war, but no, they ain’t ready to die like me (North)

Tryna copy the lore, but no, they could never get high like me (Side)

Ayy, f*ck the world, try and get rich enough to buy a planet

My name up in thеy mouth so much, I’m startin’ to think they faggots

On the day I die, bury my body in thе marsh

F*ck the fame, forget my name, just mark me with a cross

They ain’t f*ckin’ with the $-U-I-C-I-D-E (North)

Throwin’ up 2-N-D W-O-R-L-D (Side)

F*ck you mean? Drop the lo’, if you ’bout it, lemme see (North)

Wanna bang it? We can bang it until there’s one that can breathe

You see the difference? (Northside)

I’m down to die where I stand

(P*ssy, whatever you want)

We can shoot or let it fly with the hands

You see the difference? (Northside)

I’m down to die where I stand

(P*ssy, whatever you want)

Bring your gang, you can die with your mans

Wild Bill Hickok, chrome on the wristwatch

Codeine fallin’ from my eyes like a teardrop (Northside)

Wild Bill Hickok, gone off the gridlock

Walk in, shh, you can hear a f*ckin’ pin drop

I-I-Indiana $licky, don’t forget the Fort Wayne (North, yeah, side)

Indiana $licky, don’t forget the Fort Wayne (North, yeah, side)

Born a f*ckin’ bastard, emotions manufactured

All these artist tryna sue us like we founded Napster

Waitin’ for the rapture, days gone by faster

My hands always holdin’ threes up like a Velociraptor, uh

7th Ward, 7th Ward

Oh, yeah, my fashion sense retarded, no, I never had no stylist

Stayin’ out the public eye at all times like I’m on the Epstein flight list

Reppin’ GREY so hard, they all think that I might be bias

Across the globe, for several years we’ve spread a fucking virus

Apologies for all of the sodomy

They just had a lotta shit to say, I let ’em bottom feed

It don’t really bother me, switch up my geography

Can’t spend too much time in just one place, I think it’s time to leave (7th Ward)

Block my VPN, so they don’t know my whereabouts

I seen ’em on their livestream tryna air it out (7th Ward)

All this hate up in my heart, I had to tear it out

I had wolves sniffin’ me, boy, I ain’t scared of hounds

I’ma rep that fucking G-R-E-Y 5 to the 9

Until my hands crossed over my chest in that pine box

Tight rope type walk, step to me type talk (7th Ward)

Locked on to my f*ckin’ prey like a night hawk

Once I see the white flag wave, pull out white chalk

Don’t try and race me to the grave, it’s a light walk

Mercedes-Benz tombstone, Russian mob boost tone

Too known, I don’t know this number, I need a new phone

Flew home, fresh lawn with a pile of loose bones

Paranoid thoughts creepin’ in, I think I’m too stoned

I-I-I-I’m Oddy Nuff, baby, don’t forget the $now Leopard (7th Ward)

I-I-I-I’m Oddy Nuff, baby, don’t forget the $now Leopard (7th Ward)