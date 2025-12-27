SUICIDEBOYS – BLOODSWEAT Song Lyrics

Song name – Suicideboys
Band – Bloodsweat
Check out BLOODSWEAT Song Lyrics by SUICIDEBOYS
(You did good, $lick)
(It’s a Smash)
Sorry,lonely boy
Turnt boy, I’m booted (North)
GREY, we the unit (Side)
Chopper in the pickup like a m*therf*ckin’ Houthi
Christ runnin’ through me (North)
Diamonds on the uzi (Side)
Ten million blunts got me faded like I’m Boosie (Like I’m Boosie)
Northside, Northside
They say they want that war, but no, they ain’t ready to die like me (North)
Tryna copy the lore, but no, they could never get high like me (Side)
Ayy, f*ck the world, try and get rich enough to buy a planet
My name up in thеy mouth so much, I’m startin’ to think they faggots
On the day I die, bury my body in thе marsh
F*ck the fame, forget my name, just mark me with a cross
They ain’t f*ckin’ with the $-U-I-C-I-D-E (North)
Throwin’ up 2-N-D W-O-R-L-D (Side)
F*ck you mean? Drop the lo’, if you ’bout it, lemme see (North)
Wanna bang it? We can bang it until there’s one that can breathe
You see the difference? (Northside)
I’m down to die where I stand
(P*ssy, whatever you want)
We can shoot or let it fly with the hands
You see the difference? (Northside)
I’m down to die where I stand
(P*ssy, whatever you want)
Bring your gang, you can die with your mans
Wild Bill Hickok, chrome on the wristwatch
Codeine fallin’ from my eyes like a teardrop (Northside)
Wild Bill Hickok, gone off the gridlock
Walk in, shh, you can hear a f*ckin’ pin drop
I-I-Indiana $licky, don’t forget the Fort Wayne (North, yeah, side)
Indiana $licky, don’t forget the Fort Wayne (North, yeah, side)
Born a f*ckin’ bastard, emotions manufactured
All these artist tryna sue us like we founded Napster
Waitin’ for the rapture, days gone by faster
My hands always holdin’ threes up like a Velociraptor, uh
7th Ward, 7th Ward
Oh, yeah, my fashion sense retarded, no, I never had no stylist
Stayin’ out the public eye at all times like I’m on the Epstein flight list
Reppin’ GREY so hard, they all think that I might be bias
Across the globe, for several years we’ve spread a fucking virus
Apologies for all of the sodomy
They just had a lotta shit to say, I let ’em bottom feed
It don’t really bother me, switch up my geography
Can’t spend too much time in just one place, I think it’s time to leave (7th Ward)
Block my VPN, so they don’t know my whereabouts
I seen ’em on their livestream tryna air it out (7th Ward)
All this hate up in my heart, I had to tear it out
I had wolves sniffin’ me, boy, I ain’t scared of hounds
I’ma rep that fucking G-R-E-Y 5 to the 9
Until my hands crossed over my chest in that pine box
Tight rope type walk, step to me type talk (7th Ward)
Locked on to my f*ckin’ prey like a night hawk
Once I see the white flag wave, pull out white chalk
Don’t try and race me to the grave, it’s a light walk
Mercedes-Benz tombstone, Russian mob boost tone
Too known, I don’t know this number, I need a new phone
Flew home, fresh lawn with a pile of loose bones
Paranoid thoughts creepin’ in, I think I’m too stoned
I-I-I-I’m Oddy Nuff, baby, don’t forget the $now Leopard (7th Ward)
I-I-I-I’m Oddy Nuff, baby, don’t forget the $now Leopard (7th Ward)