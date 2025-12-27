Suicideboys – Frenzy Song Lyrics

Song Name – Frenzy

Band – Suicideboys

Check out Frenzy Song Lyrics by Suicideboys

(You did good $lick)

B*tch, I keep a blade in my waistline, even in the daytime

Born ‘n’ raised New Orleans, baby, bend the rules I’m shaped by

Southside of the lake, I’ll fight a f*ck-boy ’cause he stay lyin’

When all you know about me is whatchu heard through the grapevine

All that f*cking gossip, b*tch, you might as well make wine

GREY*59, ho, I’m always dodging snakebites

The devil thought he had me, but I juked him when I faked right

All white Tributo, b*tch, you ain’t ever gon’ see my brake lights (Skrrt)

Breaktime, go ahеad and take five

I’ll be busy animorphing back into a grеat white

No more shallow end, I swim in dark waters until it’s daytime

Hunt the bottom dwellers, this might be a fucking late night

I’m a rare m*therf*cker, you make yours, and I’ma make mine

While you saddle up the horse, I’ma sharpen up my steak knife

Press you in the flesh like you a guest and we on Dateline

Have you singing Hanson (mmm) boppin’ on a Facetime

Blanco came to town and f*cked it up like Hurricane Ike

Now go ahead and bob yo’ head to the bassline

Anti seizure meds got me drowsy as I whip the Rolls (Skrrt)

Thinking back on simpler times like when I drove for Dominos

Eyes welling up, I’m overwhelmed, but they don’t know it

When you become the family hero, ain’t no time to show it

Cut me, I bleed out panic

Do I pop the Perc or Xanax?

F*ck it, I’m taking ’em both, no point in switching seats on the Titanic (Yeah, yeah)

Sleep walk through the damage, tell myself next time I’ll manage better

Whole gang outside with drum sticks, look like we tryna get the band together

Cancel me like a give a f*ck, I was birthed out a bridge burner

When you see me holler “Fort Wayne,” I’m 2-3 like Myles Turner

Would dig further, but I’m outta patience, okay, I got a line’s worth

Pop medicine like we playing, let’s see who gon’ die first

Northside Slenderman, eastern bloc Babadook

Taliban *59, second world Hannibal

On a flight that’s unlandable, Americana, I was made to die

Give a f*ck if they hate me ’cause before me, they hated Christ

So much pressure, so much pressure on me

So much pressure, so much pressure on me

So much pressure, so much pressure on me

And they wonder why the f*ck I’m lonely