Suicideboys – Frenzy Song Lyrics

Song Name – Frenzy
Band – Suicideboys
Check out Frenzy Song Lyrics by Suicideboys
(You did good $lick)
B*tch, I keep a blade in my waistline, even in the daytime
Born ‘n’ raised New Orleans, baby, bend the rules I’m shaped by
Southside of the lake, I’ll fight a f*ck-boy ’cause he stay lyin’
When all you know about me is whatchu heard through the grapevine
All that f*cking gossip, b*tch, you might as well make wine
GREY*59, ho, I’m always dodging snakebites
The devil thought he had me, but I juked him when I faked right
All white Tributo, b*tch, you ain’t ever gon’ see my brake lights (Skrrt)
Breaktime, go ahеad and take five
I’ll be busy animorphing back into a grеat white
No more shallow end, I swim in dark waters until it’s daytime
Hunt the bottom dwellers, this might be a fucking late night
I’m a rare m*therf*cker, you make yours, and I’ma make mine
While you saddle up the horse, I’ma sharpen up my steak knife
Press you in the flesh like you a guest and we on Dateline
Have you singing Hanson (mmm) boppin’ on a Facetime
Blanco came to town and f*cked it up like Hurricane Ike
Now go ahead and bob yo’ head to the bassline
Anti seizure meds got me drowsy as I whip the Rolls (Skrrt)
Thinking back on simpler times like when I drove for Dominos
Eyes welling up, I’m overwhelmed, but they don’t know it
When you become the family hero, ain’t no time to show it
Cut me, I bleed out panic
Do I pop the Perc or Xanax?
F*ck it, I’m taking ’em both, no point in switching seats on the Titanic (Yeah, yeah)
Sleep walk through the damage, tell myself next time I’ll manage better
Whole gang outside with drum sticks, look like we tryna get the band together
Cancel me like a give a f*ck, I was birthed out a bridge burner
When you see me holler “Fort Wayne,” I’m 2-3 like Myles Turner
Would dig further, but I’m outta patience, okay, I got a line’s worth
Pop medicine like we playing, let’s see who gon’ die first
Northside Slenderman, eastern bloc Babadook
Taliban *59, second world Hannibal
On a flight that’s unlandable, Americana, I was made to die
Give a f*ck if they hate me ’cause before me, they hated Christ
So much pressure, so much pressure on me
So much pressure, so much pressure on me
So much pressure, so much pressure on me
And they wonder why the f*ck I’m lonely