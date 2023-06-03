scorecardresearch
Amol Parashar talks about his first ever dance performance in 'Nausikhiye'

Actor Amol Parashar will be seen giving an energetic dance performance for the first time in his upcoming film 'Nausikhiye'.

Amol Parashar talks about his first ever dance performance in 'Nausikhiye'
Actor Amol Parashar will be seen giving an energetic dance performance for the first time in his upcoming film ‘Nausikhiye’. He said: “It was a great experience to shoot the song in ‘Nausikihiye’, since we play wedding crashers in the movie and it’s our introduction song in the film.”

“We were given the brief to perform freestyle dance at places in the song, like how you dance at a wedding or during street procession. That way it was fun to create our own dance steps for the song, ensuring that it looks relatable, funny and entertaining. I had a whale of a time rehearsing and shooting the song,” Amol added.

Alongside Amol, ‘Nausikhiye’ features Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film is a rib-tickling comedy and is directed by Santosh Singh.

It presents the story of two wedding crashers who accidentally steal a bride, triggering a zany cat-and-mouse chase across the countryside.

‘Nausikhiye’ is written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi and is produced by Ellipsis Entertainment in association with Lionsgate India Studios.

