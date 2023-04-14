scorecardresearch
Angad Bedi warms up for his next 400 metre sprint on April 16

Angad Bedi, known for films such as 'Pink', 'Soorma' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', has been training for the last six months for a 400 metre sprint event.

By Agency News Desk
Angad Bedi _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Angad Bedi, who is known for films such as ‘Pink’, ‘Soorma’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, has been training for the last six months for a 400 metre sprint event. And now, the actor is all set to display his sprinting skills as the event is scheduled for April 16, in Mumbai’s suburbs.

Angad, comes from a sports background, son of Padma Shri awardee and former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. Angad has been training under Brinston Miranda, the world number 5 hurdle sprinter, to hone his skills.

Talking about the same, Angad said: “I have been training for this event for the last six months. Coming from a sports background, sprinting is a part of my workout routine, but a 400 metre event needs some amount of training, which I have been doing. Miranda has been a big help and a wonderful coach.”

He further mentioned: “Being one of the top hurdlers in the world, he definitely has techniques which are valuable. I can’t wait to hit the track. One of the best things about these sporting events is it tests your endurance, which otherwise you might not know.”

On the work front, Angad will soon be seen in R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. He is also working for the anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’.

