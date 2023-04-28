'Angira Dhar almost killed one of the co-actors,' says Homi Adajania

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) ‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ director Homi Adajania shared his shooting experience with actress Angira Dhar and recalled an incident where while filming a love-making scene in the web show, she injured actors on the sets and could have even killed one of them!

He said: “Angira gave a couple of people some injuries, she almost killed one of our co-actors. We were doing a very aesthetic and beautiful lovemaking scene and Angira’s nose clip fell into the co-actor’s mouth and he was handcuffed.”

Homi, who is known for ‘Cocktail’, ‘Finding Fanny’, ‘Being Cyrus’, ‘My Choice’, ‘Angrezi Medium’, and many more, added further: “So he just started gurgling and shouted cut, and I’m shouting who shouted cut. He was choking on her nose-pin that had fallen off in the act on a set.”

The show is all about giving a new dimension to a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship, and an attempt to redefine it.

In the show, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is playing the role of Savitri, who runs a company and uses it as a cover for her drug business. She is the most important female of the family which consists of four women including her two daughter-in-laws and a daughter.

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra. ‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ releases on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

