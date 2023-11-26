Anurag Kashyap poses with Mads Mikkelsen

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Kennedy’, recently enjoyed the company of Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

The ‘Black Friday’ filmmaker took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared a series of pictures of himself with the actor as the two posed with cigarettes.

In the pictures, Anurag can be seen sitting with Mads and posing with a cigarette. While Anurag looked cool in an all black tuxedo and trousers, Mads paired a white shirt with a black coat and trousers.

The auteur wrote in the caption, “Sharing a rolled up golden Virginia with @theofficialmads at @marrakechfilmfestival . The most f****** amazing human being and a brilliant actor and so so much more .. stories that I will tell for life to my people . So much beautiful time spent drinking, talking and just hanging out (sic).”

Reacting to the post, many took to the comments. Actor Vijay Varma commented, “Kashyap on home ground.” Kubbra Sait, who has worked with Anurag in ‘Sacred Games’, wrote, “I’m loving the casual flex.”

–IANS

aa/dan