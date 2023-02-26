scorecardresearch
Anushka Kaushik learns Wing Chun, says, 'more women should learn it'

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) After being part of projects like ‘Ghar Waapasi’ and ‘Thar’, actress Anushka Kaushik is all set to entertain the audience with her work in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Garmi’ and Arbaaz Khan Production ‘Patna Shukla’.

She recently wrapped up the shooting of the latter and now she is utilising her break with Wing Chun classes, a concept-based combat art form of Southern China. This technique is basically for women’s self-defence and Anushka emphasised that more women in the country should learn this martial art form.

Anushka said: “I genuinely feel that like craft and other curriculum activities, martial arts should also be included in school syllabus and made compulsory. It’s not only important for girls but also boys. The government and school authorities should bring the topic up because when we talk about issues like crime and how we are not being able to put an end to it, in such cases, we need to empower our kids, so that while facing any sort of sexual or physical harassment, they are able to fight it.”

Wing Chun art form focuses more on technique than strength and Anushka is learning how to use her body in times of need through it.

“When we are fighting, the person who has got more strength has more chances to win it but when you know the techniques properly, there are chances of you winning. If you know the technique, then even if you are thinner or a person who doesn’t have that much strength or even if you are 50-60 years old, then you can win the fight with the right knowledge.”

However, Anushka is sad that not many women are learning such defence techniques.

She said: “Sadly, in my class, there is only one woman learning the martial art form and training, and that’s me. Parents in our country need to empower their daughters and sons to get such physical training. Learning it myself has helped me realise it.”

Akashdeep Sabir comments on the trend of ‘celebrity weddings’!
Mumbai Indians continue training ahead of inaugural season of Women's Premier League
