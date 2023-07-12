scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

As ‘Super 30’ turns four, Hrithik Roshan says ‘it’s an experience lived’

'Super 30' clocked four years in Hindi cinema on Wednesday, actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a thoughtful note.

By Agency News Desk

As his film ‘Super 30’ clocked four years in Hindi cinema on Wednesday, actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a thoughtful note.

Released in 2019, ‘Super 30’ is a biographical drama based on the life of a mathematics teacher and his educational programme of the same name, it is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar.

Hrithik shared throwback pictures from the film on his social media saying: “Some films leave a deep imprint as an actor and collaborator. Super 30 for me is an experience lived, one I will forever cherish.”

Breaking the stereotypes, Hrithik, who is also known as the ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood, slipped into a rural and rooted character for the film.

| Hrithik Roshan
As 'super 30' turns four, hrithik roshan says 'it's an experience lived'

Currently, Hrithik is gearing for the release of his upcoming Sidhharth Anand directorial ‘Fighter’.

Touted as India’s first aerial action film, ‘Fighter’ also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and is slated to release on January 25, 2024.

| Hrithik Roshan
As 'super 30' turns four, hrithik roshan says 'it's an experience lived'
| Hrithik Roshan
As 'super 30' turns four, hrithik roshan says 'it's an experience lived'
| Hrithik Roshan
As 'super 30' turns four, hrithik roshan says 'it's an experience lived'
| Hrithik Roshan
As 'super 30' turns four, hrithik roshan says 'it's an experience lived'
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Study shows 'Man in the Moon' craters 200 mn years old than thought
Next article
Discord introduces new tool that informs parents about teen's activity
This May Also Interest You
News

Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' highlights the untold side of Punjab's NRI diaspora

News

Shiva Rajkumar oozes swag as he eats a whisky shot of pani puri in 'Ghost' teaser

Technology

AI can address high cost, poor patient experience in healthcare: Report

Technology

Google rolling out feature to let users negotiate time directly in Gmail

News

Paul King: Hugh Grant was picked for Oompa Loompas as he embodied their morbidly funny sarcasm

News

Vijay Varma as cop faces bullying from peers in ‘Kaalkoot’ first look

News

Alia got 'nervous' for her style during pregnancy, shares 'precious' duty as mum

News

Raja Kumari wrote, performed the ‘King Khan’ rap for ‘Jawan’ prevue

Technology

MG Motor launches new EV with Autonomous Level 2 tech in India

News

Morgan Freeman contracts unknown illness, misses promotional trip to UK

News

Popular Korean, Turkish and Russian content to be aired on Hindi GEC Atrangii

News

New ‘Blue Beetle’ trailer sees Jamie Reyes battle Indestructible Man

News

Atlee on working with SRK: I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of

News

Mouni Roy sent back from airport as she fails to show passport

Sports

Travis Head leapfrogs Smith, Labuschagne to achieve career-high no. 2 spot in ICC Test rankings

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says Abhishek Malhan body shames Bebika Dhurve

News

‘Jam Jam Jajjanaka’ from Bhola Shankar out

News

Aishwarya Sharma was tagged as ‘teacher’ on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ 13’, here’s why

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US