Ayushmann Khurrana gets lauded by Samastipur Police for spreading message of cyber frauds

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be soon seen reprising his role of Pooja in the upcoming theatrical film ‘Dream Girl 2’, set the momentum for the humour

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be soon seen reprising his role of Pooja in the upcoming theatrical film ‘Dream Girl 2’, set the momentum for the humour with the film’s trailer and his witty responses to the media. The film’s buzz seems to be snowballing as the Samastipur Police took to their X, former Twitter handle, recently, to share a clip from the film as they lauded the actor for his ‘Dream Girl’ avatar and have shared that Ayushmann, as his character Pooja in the film, has helped them in spreading the word on cyber fraud.

They tagged Ayushmann and tweeted: “Your appearance in this movie has proven to be incredibly appealing in our fight against cyber fraud. Your act was remarkably close to the real cyber fraud calls. Please continue to spread such awareness. Best wishes, and welcome to Samastipur.”

‘Dream Girl 2’ promises to be an out-and-out entertainer and at the same time will bring about a larger awakening in the mindsets of audiences at large. Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his knack for content-driven cinema in India and his films right from his debut with ‘Vicky Donor’ to ‘Article 15’ serves as a powerful testimony to the same.

The actor earlier spoke about the experience of stepping into the role of a woman, as he told the media, “It was challenging because were shooting in 45 degrees Celsius, as I say in the film, I was ‘fully assembled’, wearing a wig in such blistering heat tested me as an actor”.

“I hope people love the Ayushwoman too in addition to Ayushmann. I also want to say that I wish to get nominated in the Best Actress category as well this time during the award season “, he added.

‘Dream Girl 2’ also stars Ananya Panday, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. It has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is a sequel to Ayushmann’s 2019 superhit film ‘Dream Girl’.

The film is set to release on the big screen on August 25.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
