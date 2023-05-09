scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana to be felicitated by his alma-mater Panjab university

Ayushmann Khurrana is honoured that his alma mater, Panjab University, is going to felicitate him for his clutter-breaking contribution to Indian cinema.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is honoured that his alma mater, Panjab University, is going to felicitate him for his clutter-breaking contribution to Indian cinema. The actor will travel to Chandigarh to receive this award on May 20 and also interact with the students of the prestigious institute.

Panjab University’s alumni list consists of people who have made India proud globally like Ayushmann. Other noted alumni include former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh, Bharti enterprises CEO Sunil Bharti Mittal, journalist Shekhar Gupta, and former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and ex IPS officer Kiran Bedi.

Ayushmann said: “There have been validations in the past from the TIME magazine, Forbes and also the prestigious National Award, but it’s most special when your alma mater acknowledges your achievements!”

He added: “While studying at Panjab University, I was astonished to learn about so many seniors who had become national icons and made the state and country proud. It was a great honour for me to have studied at this prestigious institution, mentored by brilliant teachers.”

“I was guided, shaped, and empowered to take on the world on my own terms by this institution that set the foundation stone for who I’m today. I had secretly wished then that I would try and emulate the feat of my seniors and make my alma mater proud one day.”

Ayushmann says he is aware that his country wants him to strive for disruption, originality, and world-class quality.

“I realise the responsibility I have to strive for originality in our films and this award will only ground me further to not waver from that bigger goal of always creating something clutter-breaking. I look forward to being at the convocation ceremony. I know it will be a moment that I will cherish as it’ll bring back the memories of my university days,” said the actor

Ayushmann will be next seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’, the sequel to his blockbuster ‘Dream Girl’, scheduled to release on August 25.

Agency News Desk
