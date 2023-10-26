Amitabh Bachchan reunites with Rajinikanth on sets after 33 years, shares picture on ‘first day of work’

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was most recently seen in the science fiction film ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’, has reunited with Thalaivar Rajinikanth for their upcoming film which is tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 170’.

The megastar recently took to his social media and shared a picture from the first day of shooting with the south megastar.

Taking to his Instagram, Big B shared a picture of himself holding a magnifying glass and donning a grey-coloured suit. It seems like he was at the shoot of the sets, filming for his next.

Sharing the picture, Big B wrote in the caption: “Trying to magnify the moment. First day of work after 33 years with THE THALAIVAR, RAJINIKANTH sirrrrr.”

Big B and Thalaivar last worked together in the Hindi film ‘Hum’, directed by Mukul Anand which was released in 1991. ‘Hum’ was a massive rage in the 1990s and a huge success, receiving great acclaim from critics, viewers, as well as a big box office.

The movie, which starred Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Anupam Kher, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, and Kader Khan in pivotal roles, also lead to the Thalaivar’s 1995 classic ‘Baasha’, as it employed several unused plot points from the original script of ‘Hum’.

‘Hum’ is also very well remembered for its song ‘Jumma Chumma De De’. ‘Baasha’ is also well known for two of its classic tracks ‘Naan Autokaaran’, and ‘Style Style Thaan’.