Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli to make her first appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, a social entrepreneur, is set to to make her first ever appearance at the Paris Fashion Week

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, a social entrepreneur, is set to to make her first ever appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. The grand celebration is set to begin on October 1, where Navya will be seen walking alongside international celebrities like Elle Fanning, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner among others.

“It’s my first time at Paris Fashion Week with the brand I represent, and I’m looking forward to being there alongside some incredible women,” Navya said.

She shared that she is proud to represent her country at the event.

“I’m looking forward to being able to represent my country there, with a brand that has the same beliefs and values as I do, is going to be very special. This year it’s about celebrating sisterhood and women, I’m honoured to be a part of that.”

“As cause ambassador for the brand I represent this global platform will help me further spread the message of and garner support for creating safe and equal ecosystems for women”

Navya is supporting the cause ‘Stand Up Against Street Harassment’

