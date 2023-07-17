scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Housemates vote for Elvish Yadav as personal assistant of everyone

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Elvish Yadav was chosen as the personal assistant of contestants present in the show.

It happened during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek turned hosts in Salman Khan’s absence.

They question Elvish and Aashika Bhatia to point out their own good traits which they think make them better than the others.

Elvish said that he was more flexible in making conversation with anyone while he claimed that Aashika could not do that. While, Aashika said out that she minds her own business and does not poke her nose in anyone’s life without any reason.

Housemates had to choose one between Aashika and Elvish to be their personal assistant. Elvish got more votes. He was feted with the personal assistant of contestants tag. And as the rule, his housemates can assign any personal task to him.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.

–IANS

dc/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Over 8.4 mn people globally learning Hindi on Duolingo
Next article
Shilpa Shetty's 'Mukhasans' are too good to miss on 'World Emoji Day'
This May Also Interest You
News

Shilpa Shetty's 'Mukhasans' are too good to miss on 'World Emoji Day'

Technology

Over 8.4 mn people globally learning Hindi on Duolingo

News

'Golda' director says, Golda Meir will always be connected to failure of Yom Kippur war

News

Taylor Swift makes history as first woman with four albums in Top 10

News

Sharman Joshi, Sahil Khan to reunite for a film post two decades

Sports

India men's football coach Igor Stimac appeals PM Modi regarding team's participation in Asian Games

Technology

YouTube quietly releases 'Stable Volume' feature to some users

Technology

Genes for learning & memory are 650 mn years old: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flaunt their casual looks from the promotion of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ at Mumbai airport

Sports

BBL, WBBL overseas drafts to happen on September 3; Thunder, Stars to get first picks

News

Archana Gautam takes English lessons, changes wardrobe to look 'classy'

Sports

Just thought someone has to find way to speak to ICC: Khawaja reveals intervention in over-rate penalty reduction

Technology

Swiggy launches unique tool for restaurants to expand outlets, 100 onboard

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary escapes unhurt after his car gets hit by truck

Sports

US Masters T10: New York Warriors acquired by Indian origin entrepreneurs Preet Kamal and Gurmeet

Sports

Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like Rahane to come good: Vikram Rathour

Technology

Google introduces new media viewer for Chat on Android

Technology

Tesla most wanted car brand in the world: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US