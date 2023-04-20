scorecardresearch
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs visit Chopra house to offer their respects to Pamela Chopra

The demise of producer-singer-writer Pamela Chopra, who was also the wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra - the founder of Yash Raj Films, has left the Hindi film industry mourning.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and other celebs visit Chopra house to offer their respects to Pamela Chopra pic courtesy twitter
After she was cremated in the morning hours on Thursday, members of the Hindi film fraternity visited the Chopra mansion in the Juhu-Tara Road area of Mumbai to pay their respects to the departed soul.

Among the industry people to visit the Chopra house were Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived with his son Aryan Khan. SRK recently delivered a blockbuster with YRF, ‘Pathaan,’ and has been close to the Chopra family since YRF’s ‘Darr’.

The other members of the film fraternity to visit the place were Poonam Dhillon, Shraddha Kapoor, John Abraham, his ‘New York’ co-actor Nitin Mukesh, composer Salim Merchant of Salim-Sulaiman who worked on many YRF productions like ‘Fanaa’, ‘Mardaani’, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, Vicky Kaushal, his wife Katrina Kaif.

Pamela had been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for two weeks due to an age-related illness. She was reportedly put on a ventilator by the doctors but her health deteriorated.

