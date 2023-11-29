Boney Kapoor lauds Rajiv Thakur’s act on 'No Entry'

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who will grace the stage of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ was left impressed with the performance of comedian Rajiv Thakur on the song ‘Ishq Di Galli Vich No Entry’, and said that whenever he makes the sequel to the movie ‘No Entry’, he will definitely include this piece.

The celebrity dance reality show will be welcoming its very first guest of the season. Taking a trip down memory lane, the show will commemorate the cinematic legacy of the eminent filmmaker and producer in the ‘Boney Kapoor Special’ episode.

The dance floor will come alive with amazing performances to the beats of some chart-topping songs from Boney’s iconic films. From timeless melodies that defined an era to foot-tapping numbers that still rule playlists today, the contestants will take everyone on a mesmerising journey through Boney’s illustrious career spanning over 40 years.

After being scored the lowest last week, Rajiv is set to up his game with his upcoming performance this week. Leaving everyone awed, Rajiv will showcase an extraordinary mirror lavani act on the popular song ‘Ishq Di Galli Vich-No Entry’ with choreographer Suchitra Sawant.

The track is from 2005 comedy drama ‘No Entry’ directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, and Boman Irani.

Dressed in a typical Nauvari Saree, Rajiv’s mirror lavani act was the perfect blend of grace, precision, and entertainment, showcasing a side of Rajiv that the audience had yet to witness.

Impressed by the act, Boney said: “This was much better than what we created because it is difficult to perform with this kind of getup and attire.”

“Fabulous. You did it in one shot, while Bipasha did it in cuts. I’ve already decided that whenever No Entry’s sequel is made, I will start it with this song and work with these two (Rajiv and Suchitra),” he added.

Wowed by the act, judge Malaika Arora said: “I won’t scold you today but I will shower you with affection. May no evil eye be cast upon you, my Rajiv. It was a lot of fun; this is what we call true entertainment. Beautifully and sensibly choreographed act, and full of superb entertainment.”

Judge Arshad Warsi, who was stunned by Rajiv’s Marathi mulgi avatar said: “Mazza agaya. We initially doubted how you will perform Lavani, considering it is a female-oriented dance form. We were wondering how you would handle it, but you made it enjoyable.”

“The entire act with the mirror was amazing. I love it. I can understand how challenging it must have been, and the rehearsal for this must have been really difficult. Boss, this was a fun act and I am glad you tried something different. What you did today was next level,” added Arshad.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.