CBFC sets record straight on '72 Hoorain' trailer; says reports are 'misleading'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) “Misleading.” That is how the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has described the storm in a teacup stirred by Ashoke Pandit with regard to the trailer of the upcoming film ’72 Hoorain’.The Board has officially stated that the reports about the film’s trailer not getting a censor certificate are misleading as they don’t paint a complete picture. The certification of the trailer is under due process.

The board officially communicated that contrary to reports, the film ‘Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)’ was granted ‘A’ certification on October 4, 2019. The certificate for the trailer of the film, directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, was applied for on June 19, 2023, and it is under due process.

Reports quoting Pandit, the co-producer, about the film’s trailer being refused the censor certificate now seem like being a publicity stunt for the film before its release. The film tells the story of how brainwashing by terrorists is done.

The Board said that the trailer has been examined in accordance with the Guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

“After this, the applicant was asked for requisite documentary submissions under intimation and upon receipt of the same, certification was granted subject to modifications,” the Board said.

“A show-cause notice communicating the modifications was issued to the applicant/filmmaker on 27-6-2023 and the same is pending for the applicant’s response/compliance,” the Board added in its clarification.

