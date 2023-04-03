scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Decoupled' director Hardik Mehta says actors, directors age, writers don't

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Director-writer Hardik Mehta, who is known for his work in OTT series ‘Decoupled’ and the film ‘Kaamyaab’, feels that while directors and actors come with an expiry date, it’s the writers who transcend the boundaries of time as their creations stay relevant for a long time.

Hardik recently took to the story section of his Instagram and shared a collage of the posters of the Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Khakhee’ and the Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone-starrer blockbuster ‘Pathaan’.

Drawing the parallels between the two films, he wrote on the picture, “Both ‘Khakhee’ and ‘Pathaan’ are written by screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan. In both the films, the antagonist is a rogue from within the system and also a fab star casting. Both films have their female star protagonists side with the antagonists of the film at a very crucial juncture.”

He further mentioned how both the films led to a terrific comeback of two of Hindi cinema’s biggest forces – Big B and SRK.

He said, “Both films have so many touch and go chase sequences. Both have their politics so much on point – ‘Khakhee’ more. Both were box-office blockbusters. Both led to massive comebacks for its leads Mr. Bachchan and SRK. Both are now available on Amazon Prime and oh both released on Republic Day weekends in January just two decades apart. Moral of the story: stars and directors age, writers don’t.”

–IANS

aa/uk/

Previous article
At 3641, India sees slight dip in Covid cases
Next article
'Love Kills' Season 2 will tell the story of 2008 Amroha familicide
This May Also Interest You
News

'Love Kills' Season 2 will tell the story of 2008 Amroha familicide

Health & Lifestyle

At 3641, India sees slight dip in Covid cases

Technology

Job vacancies in BFSI witness significant y-o-y growth in March: Report

News

'The Mandalorian' is 'elemental, relatable and human' in nature, says director

News

Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

News

Sheezan Khan remembers late Tunisha Sharma, dedicates a couplet to her

Sports

Those messages kill your motivation: Mohammad Siraj opens up on online trolling

News

Kajol shares picture of Ajay Devgn smiling on his birthday, says she got her ‘return gift’

News

'Sir Madam Sarpanch' is inspired by women who returned to lead change in villages

News

Revathy: 'Exploring the new and unusual is a challenge I love to undertake'

Technology

China probes US chip maker in apparent retaliation

News

Ayushi Khurana enjoys iftar party with her co-stars on the sets of 'Ajooni'

News

Diana Penty roped in for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Section 84'

Sports

We need to be on top of our game against Jamshedpur FC: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham

Sports

Australian women cricketers to earn big in new pay deal

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid’s golden saree look from NMACC event reminds fans of Aishwarya Rai’s Paro look from Devdas

Sports

Seeing Ronaldinho's game made me fall in love with football: Ritwik Das

News

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K set for her B'wood debut with 'Chal Zindagi'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US