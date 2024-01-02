Deepika Padukone rings in 'leap year' 2024 with 'magical' sunrise

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is on a New Year vacation with husband Ranveer Singh, has shared glimpses of “magical” day one of the year 2024. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress shared sneak peek into how her first day of the New Year looks like, and it features beautiful sunrise, mesmerising ocean, birds and flowers.

She also shared a no-makeup laid back selfie, wearing a white shirt, with her hair tied in a messy bun.

The pictures were captioned as: “A magical 1 of 366…yup, it’s a leap year!”

Ranveer commented on the post, writing, “Hi bestie”.

In another Instagram post, Deepika, who enjoys 78.1 million followers, shared a quote which read as: “May your passport soon get stamped from all your favorite countries in the world.”

Ranveer and Deepika began dating in 2012. In October 2018, the couple had tied the knot in Italy.

On the professional front, Deepika is gearing up for the release of aerial action drama ‘Fighter’. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also next has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Singham Again’.