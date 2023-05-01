scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone trolled for selling kurti she wore for Jiah Khan’s funeral

Deepika Padukone has often been trolled on multiple occasions.

Deepika Padukone has often been trolled on multiple occasions. However, did you know, she was brutally trolled for auctioning her ensemble, which she wore for the late actor Jiah Khan’s funeral. The fanbase was left upset with her decision to auction the kurti she wore in 2013.

The Chennai Express actress left everyone shocked as she auctioned her outfits, which she wore for funerals, in 2021. While it was claimed that the funds raised from the auction would go to charity, a Twitterati shared pictures of Deepika’s clothes from the website and attached pictures of her appearances wearing the exact same at funerals.

A Twitterati shared pictures of Deepika’s clothes from the website and attached pictures of her appearances wearing the same at funerals. The first picture was of a short kurti Deepika had worn for Jiah’s funeral. She auctioned it for Rs. 8000.

