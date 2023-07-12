scorecardresearch
Denied bank account, acid attack survivor reaches out for help to SRK

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Imagine being denied a bank account just because one is an acid attack survivor. This is exactly what Pragya Prasun experienced when a KYC machine could not scan her complete biometric details because of her inability to blink.

“It’s my right too to be able to open a bank account,” Pragya said in a tweet, sharing her story, in which she also tagged megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Meer Foundation.

Meer Foundation is the star’s charity organisation that works towards rehabilitating acid attack survivors and also funds corrective surgeries.

Pragya posted: “Being an acid attack survivor should not prohibit me from living a life with dignity. It’s unjust that I was denied a bank acct just because I can’t blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for all acid attack survivors #iwontblink”

She also urged Sandeep Bakhshi, CEO, ICICI Bank, to reconsider this policy and provide easy and swift alternative methods for individuals who cannot blink their eyes to open a bank account.

She added: “I also implore them to restore the physical application process to accommodate individuals with disabilities, as online-only options may not always be suitable for everyone.”

